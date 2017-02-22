'GoGoGrandparent' car service provides transportation for older adults

GoGoGrandparent is a car service that provides transportation service that takes better care of older adults.

Instead of using an app users call the company from a land line or cell phone after they register.

The system is simple. Users can call (855) 464-6872 and press one for a driver. To get back to the previous location they call and press the number 2.

Users can register for free and sign up online or over the phone.

For more information, go to their website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.