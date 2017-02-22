Wahlburgers Cleveland gives preview during construction

Wahlburgers Cleveland's storefront has "coming soon" signage on it and even though the restaurant is opening soon this spring, the inside is still bare bones.

It was announced in December that Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg's restaurant will come to the corner of Prospect and Ontario in the storefront directly across from JACK Cleveland Casino in early spring of 2017.

A construction worker inside the restaurant said Wahlbugers should be open by April. JACK Cleveland Casino said a hard opening date has not been set yet though. The construction worker also mentioned that Mark attended the opening for the last restaurant he built in Detroit.

Heard from @JACKEnt Casino, still no hard opening date for the CLE @Wahlburgers. Construction underway. Spring opening. @cleveland19news — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) February 21, 2017

The Wahlburgers grand opening will "likely" be filmed for the show with the same name on A&E.

The restaurant serves fresh burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options and 15 homemade sauces, all made with fresh ingredients. The menu was inspired by recipes served in the Wahlberg family kitchen and influenced by Sunday suppers shared with family and friends.

"Now that Cleveland is a championship city once again, it's time for a championship burger destination in the heart of downtown," said Mark Wahlberg in a statement. He joked with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert on Twitter on in December just before the announcement.

"Wahlburgers is the latest in a long line of companies that are contributing to the success of downtown areas, like Detroit and Cleveland," said Matt Cullen, chief executive officer, JACK Entertainment. "Cleveland is home to many businesses in our Rock Ventures Family of Companies, including JACK Cleveland Casino and our 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. We are delighted to partner with the Wahlberg brothers once again on this exciting venture."

