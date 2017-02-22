Costs may go up for Ohio license plates, driver's licenses

Ohio drivers may be paying more to get their license plate or driver's license under proposed changes to the state transportation budget.

One change proposed Tuesday by the Ohio House of Representatives Finance Committee would allow county commissioners to levy a new $5 fee for Ohio license plates. Money collected through the increase would be used to pay for transportation projects.

If approved, the proposal would increase the total base cost of a passenger car plate to $39.50, while the cost of a motorcycle plate would increase to $33.50.

Service fees paid to deputy registrars who run the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices also would increase under the proposed changes to Gov. John Kasich's two-year, $7.8 billion transportation budget. The service fees would rise from $3.50 to $5.25.

