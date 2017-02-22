Friday: Severe Storms Possible

We continue to track very warm weather for the rest of this work week. By Friday that warm air creates the chance for strong to severe storms to develop.

The timing is during the late afternoon, evening and early overnight Friday into Saturday. While the main threat will be strong straight line winds with a line of storms coming out of Indiana, a tornado threat does exist. Frequently we get quick spin-up tornadoes with these type of storms.



Keep in mind our ONLY February tornado on record in Northwest Ohio was in 1961, near Tiffin. Needless to say this is an unusual time of the year for severe storms.

-Meteorologist Ryan Wichman