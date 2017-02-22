One killed in rollover crash on NB I-75

A woman is dead after a rollover crash on northbound I-75 at the I-475 split towards Sylvania.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Phillip Pope, who had three occupants in the car, lost control of the car and went off the left side of the road when the car flipped over.

One of the passengers, 30-year-old Shaunta Gaston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gaston’s body is at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office with an autopsy scheduled Thursday.

Pope was taken also to Toledo Hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

No other information regarding the accident is being released at this time.

