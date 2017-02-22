Driver crashes into bridge on Detroit Ave - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver crashes into bridge on Detroit Ave

A driver is recovering after crashing into a bridge overnight.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday on North Detroit near Dura.

Toledo police say the woman lost control while approaching the bridge and crashed into it.

She was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police say they were not serious.

