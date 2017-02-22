One dead after semi vs. semi crash on US 20 in Fulton Co.

One person is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Fulton County.

It happened at the intersection of US 20 and SR 109 around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say one semi, driven by Roberto Hernandez Jr., 30, was northbound on SR 109 and failed to stop at the intersection to turn left onto US 20.

The other semi-truck, driven by 24-year-old Naylen Fonseca, was heading eastbound on US 20 when the two collided.

Fonseca was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene. Troopers say Fonseca was not wearing a seat belt.

Hernandez did not suffer any injuries.

US 20 was closed off for more than five hours while crews were on scene.

The EPA was also called due to a fuel leak.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.