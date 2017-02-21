Appliance Center holding job fair for new location

One of Ohio's largest furniture and appliance stores will open a new location near the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo.

Appliance Center is getting a head-start on the hiring process with two job fairs to prepare for the opening.

The first job fair will be Friday, February 24 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The second will be Saturday February 25 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both fairs will happen at the Appliance Center distribution center on South Avenue.

They are looking fill for warehouse and delivery positions.

Appliance Center will hold a separate job fair for sales, customer service and office positions at a later time.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we are opening a new location around the Franklin Park Mall area in 2017,"said John Oswald, the President of Appliance Center Home Store. "This is our biggest news in over 53 years of business."

Those wishing to apply can do so at Appliance Center's website or in person at the job fair.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.