Appliance Center holding job fair for new location

Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
If you don’t have anything planned, you have the opportunity to go to the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade.More >>
If you don’t have anything planned, you have the opportunity to go to the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade.More >>
Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
Police were on the scene of a car that crashed into a brick wall early Friday morning.More >>
Police were on the scene of a car that crashed into a brick wall early Friday morning.More >>
Nine victims in just under a month in Bowling Green to thefts from cars. Most of them could have been avoided with the simple push of a button, to lock the car.More >>
Nine victims in just under a month in Bowling Green to thefts from cars. Most of them could have been avoided with the simple push of a button, to lock the car.More >>
A shocking number of Americans don't have even a few hundred dollars set aside for emergencies.More >>
A shocking number of Americans don't have even a few hundred dollars set aside for emergencies.More >>