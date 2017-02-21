Gun violence on pace to beat 2016

Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.
A trial date has been set for members of an Amish community in Kentucky cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.
Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they're looking to reunite about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine with its rightful owner.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
A Toledo elementary school is reaching out to those impacted by the Manchester tragedy in a special way. Staff and students at Robinson Elementary school launched a Teddy Bear Drive Friday afternoon.
Monroe County Sheriffs are searching for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank on Lewis Avenue and Sterns Road Friday afternoon. The male subject was wearing an orange mask and all black clothing.
