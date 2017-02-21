Gun violence on pace to beat 2016

Toledo police are investigating the city's eighth homicide in only the first two months of 2017.

If the current pace continues, there will be 48 homicides by the year's end, ten more lives lost than in 2016.

An event Tuesday night at the Believe Center is just a part of the city's efforts to fight against gun violence.

"One to 10, it's a 20. That serious," said Lamont Taylor, who attended a gun safety awareness meeting. "There is not other way to look at it. You have to take this serious.

A room full of neighbors eager to learn how best to fight the violence.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says violence in the city is something she is working to accomplish.

"A reduction obviously in gun violence. And, more importantly, that people who own these guns will be responsible gun owners," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said.

The program Tuesday night focused on children and gun safety.

The community hopes children can understand guns are real and present a real danger.

"Today kind of scared me what I saw on the news," said Celina, one of the young people in the crowd.

Another young person, Destiny, said, "It does scare me a little bit because I've been around that situation before."

One of the main things the children learned is what to do if they do come across a gun.

Officers told them to not touch the gun and immediately tell an adult.

TPD hopes these tips will make sure innocent lives are not senselessly wasted.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.