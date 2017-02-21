Rossford police searching for man who stole aluminum cans meant for charity

Rossford police are searching for a man they believe stole aluminum cans that were meant to raise money for children.

According to a post on the Rossford Police Department's Facebook page, the Rossford Firefighters Association collected the cans for recycling them.

The money will help provide non-medical items for patients at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center's Burn Unit.

The firefighters have a drop box behind the station so people can drop of empty cans. The department then takes the cans to the scrap yard for the money that will be donated.

The firefighters reported the cans had been stolen over the past months from their collection site.

The thief returned on February 16 and was caught on camera.

Police identified Tyler W. Salyers from the video.

If you have any information on where Salyers may be, you are encouraged to call the Rossford Police Department at 419-666-7390.

