Davis Jr., Mayor Ford added to Wall of Friends

Two names were added Tuesday to the Lucas County Wall of Friends.

The Wall of Friends honors community leaders who impacted the lives of residents in Lucas County in an extraordinary way.

George Davis Jr. was a longtime Toledo union and civil right leader. Davis died in December of 2015.

The other name added was former Toledo mayor Jack Ford.

County Commissioner Pete Gerken shared his memory of Ford, who died in the 2015.

"He was the conscience of our community," Gerken said. "He was a lion. Our community would not look like it does today without Jack Ford amongst our midst."

The Wall of Friends is located in the Commissioners' Chambers in One Government Center.

