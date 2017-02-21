TPS hopes to use intervention to prevent suspension

As Ohio lawmakers push for a bill to limit elementary school suspensions, Toledo Public School is also making changes to cut down on the number of students losing precious time in the classroom.

TPS is hoping to involve teachers and school counselors to do interventions before they get kicked out of class.

They are also open to bringing in professionals like mental health experts.

Last year, 17,000 students between preschool and third grade were suspend for behavioral issues.

But the new model of intervention could help bring down that number.

"If you go back the last several years, we have decreased the number of suspensions and expulsions in the district," said Deputy Superintendent Brian Murphy.

Over the last 12 to 18 months, TPS has engaged the Toledo community to make changes in the disciplinary code.

The changes call for more interventions from the elementary to the high school level.

"Whether it's with specific teachers, assigning a role model, providing mental health services, when you see a child turn around, when you see them go from D's and F's to A's and B's, it puts a smile on your face," Murphy said. "We see that in the district all the time, every day."

Murphy says the staff is seeing good outcomes when they try to prevent suspensions, even if it does mean bringing outside help.

TPS hopes to continue to expand their intervention approach when the new code goes into effect.

