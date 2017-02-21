Jim Robinson: The heart of a competitor

Jim Robinson is no stranger to basketball in our area.

He’s one of the all-time great coaches in Ohio history.

But nowadays, he finds himself in a different role helping Joe Guerrero as an assistant at Bowsher.

“I love being with the kids,” Robinson said. “It brings you back to being younger. I wasn’t sure what I was gonna do without the pressure of having to prepare for all of this. I can just insert experience.”

In life, we all handle adversity in different ways.

For Robinson, basketball has been his way to overcome all of life’s obstacles.

He turns 74 in June but his health has given him his fair share of setbacks.

He’s battled through two heart attacks, a stroke, and most recently prostate cancer.

“To get back in this game, it has given him life,” Robinson’s daughter Jennifer said. “He is happy, that makes us so happy, it’s wonderful.”

“He’s been an inspiration to me, just seeing how hard he’s worked this year,” said Bowsher Head Coach Joe Guerrero. “Beginning of the year, he was really struggling to get down the floor to come in to practice. But he’s just improved so much and it’s just like night and day and I’m really happy for him.”

“It’s special having Coach Robinson around,” said senior Antonio Carter. “He knows a lot about basketball. He’s been coaching for a long time. He has over 500 wins. He’s good on defense and he helps us a lot.

To this day, Robinson still has every practice plan he’s used since 1966.

The stack of legal pads with handwritten notes sits in his home office. At times, it looked like he was done coaching, but there is something about that gym that just keeps bringing him back.

“When Joe called, it was like it sent new life through me,” Robinson said. “Electricity. I’m going back to a gym. These kids are good players and they’re good kids as well. They just spruce me up. Every day I look forward to coming to practice. It’s two or three hours every day out of my world that revitalizes me.”

Robinson underwent radiation treatments for 43 straight days.

His doctors told him he’d need someone to drive him because he would be so tired.

As you can imagine, Robinson took that as a challenge.

He drove himself every single day.

No one knows what life is going to through your way, but for Jim Robinson, he is ready to keep battling, because it’s the only thing he knows.

