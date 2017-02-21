Money Talks News: Maximizing Social Security

Garbage piling up, holes in the ground and large rats are plaguing residents living next to vacant properties in central Toledo.

Garbage piling up, holes in the ground and large rats are plaguing residents living next to vacant properties in central Toledo.

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

How much water does your family use and what does it cost you? An east Toledo woman says there is no way she owes what is on her bill and she turned to Call 11 For Action for help.

Blighted homes in Toledo are being demolished by the hundreds.

Blighted homes in Toledo are being demolished by the hundreds.

Call For Action: Neighbors say vacant church is putting lives at risk

Call For Action: Neighbors say vacant church is putting lives at risk

And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.

And after an internal board review, the city discovered the water did flow through her meter. But they don't know when or why it happened.

Social Security helps put the gold in your golden years.

So if you want to maximize your Social Security, you need to begin thinking about it before your hair turns grey.

The first tip to maximizing Social Security is understanding what it is and how it works.

For example, they start by averaging your highest 35-years of earnings. If you work less than 35 years, you will have no earnings in those years. So try and work the full 35.

Another tip is to know what you will get.

The maximum benefit as of today is $2,700. If you think you will need more, you need to start saving for retirement.

Of course, when to begin taking social security is also important.

You can begin to take benefits as early as age 62.

However if you wait until age 70, your monthly check can increase by more than 30 percent.

But knowing when to claim, especially if you are married, can be tricky,

So don't be ashamed to pay for professional help.

"Social Security is very complex," said Jeff Miller of Social Security Choices. "And there's a big difference in terms of the benefits you can receive if you pursue an optimal strategy."

Professional can use computers to determine the exact age for couples to claim Social Security to maximize their benefit.

The report costs about $40, but could result in thousands of extra dollars.

For more tips, head to the Money Talks News website and search for Social Security.

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.