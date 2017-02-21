Syphilis on the rise in Wood County

The Wood County Health Department says several factors played a role in this increase, but probably the largest one, the outbreak of measles in Ohio last year.

A sexually-transmitted disease is reportedly on the rise in Wood County.

According to the Sentinel Tribune, cases of syphilis are increasing throughout northwest Ohio, particularly in Bowling Green.

In 2012, only three cases of syphilis were reported in the county. That number has risen to seven in 2016.

Northwest Ohio has seen a 97-percent rise in cases between 2013 and 2014. That number is similar to the percentage of cases rising in the U.S.

Doctors blame in the increase on partners not practicing safe sex either by not using a condom or one or both partners not getting screened for STDs.

At the local level, 96 percent of syphilis cases occurred in males between 2010-2016.

Syphilis is one of the oldest forms of STDs recognized by science.

The symptoms are recognized in a series of stages.

The early stage of the disease shows no signs or symptoms.

However during the primary stage, a sore will appear on a person's genitals or anus.

During the secondary stage, a rash may appear on the trunk, palms, soles of the feet or in other places. Also the person may develop a sore throat, swollen lymph glands and fever.

In syphilis' tertiary stage, the disease can cause damage internal organs and death.

Syphilis can be treated with antibiotic medication.

If someone does feel they have syphilis, they are encouraged to call their health-care provider for a screening.

If they do not have a health care provider, the can also call their local health district to connect them with testing and treatment.

