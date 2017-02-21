VIDEO: Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-old dementia patient

Toledo police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting Friday.

What police think was a mean-spirited prank has left a Marblehead woman facing felony sex charges.

Brittany Fultz, 26, was arrested last week by Sandusky police after officers viewed cellphone footage of the incident.

Police Detective Andy Bath says Fultz gave a 100-year-old patient a simulated lap dance in December at The Commons of Providence in Sandusky.

The detective says the video shows the man, who also has dementia, resisting Fultz.

According to police, the woman who video taped the incident turned it over to nursing home staff.

The video was later shared with CNN, and Fultz appeared on HLN Primetime Justice with her attorney Feb. 22.

In the interview, Fultz said she "did it all out of joking around." She believes the incident is being "blown out of proportion."

MOBILE USERS: Watch the video here - WARNING: Content may be disturbing to some

Staci Lehmkuhl, the facility's Executive Director, says she learned of the incident on Feb. 12. She released this statement:

"On February 12, the Executive Director at the center learned of an incident involving a staff member making inappropriate comments and gestures to a resident. It was reported immediately to the local police department and Ohio Department of Health. The employee was placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated. We are cooperating with local police who are handling the investigation and we will not comment further about the ongoing investigation."

Fultz is charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. She's currently out of jail on bond.

She, along with the woman who videotaped the incident have been fired from the nursing home.

Previously, police said the video was never shared online, and officers confiscated the phone. However, the video was later shared with and broadcast on CNN.

