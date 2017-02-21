ProMedica Toledo hospital named in Healthgrades' top 100

A local hospital is getting national recognition for its success.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital has been named one of Healthgrades’ 2017 America’s 100 Best Hospital Award recipients.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of America’s best hospitals for the third consecutive year,” said Arturo Polizzi, president of Metro Region Acute Care, in a press release. “ProMedica Toledo Hospital is proud to provide the highest level of care to all patients and visitors that walk through our doors each and every day.”

Healthgrades is a top online resource for information about physicians and hospitals throughout the country.

For the third year in a row, ProMedica Toledo Hospital is in the top 2 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide for its clinical excellence, according to a news release.

Healthgrades determined the award recipients by analyzing performance data, like risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications among Medicare patients.

The entire study was conducted between 2013 and 2017.

Hospitals that received awards showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for their patients across at least 21 out of the 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures.

