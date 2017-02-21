Police close investigation into head injury claimed by city council president

Toledo police have closed the investigation into a head injury claimed by a member of city council, according to Lt. Joe Heffernan.

President of Toledo City Council Steve Steele told police the incident happened following the State of the City speech on Feb. 9.

A police report says Steele and several other Toledo Council Members went to Table 44 downtown after Mayor Hicks-Hudson’s address.

Later that night, Steele found himself on the ground of a downtown Toledo parking lot suffering a head injury.

Steele says he has no memory of what happened following his arrival at the restaurant.

Lt. Heffernan said Steele’s injury is consistent with a fall on the pavement. However, he said if new information comes forward, police will consider reopening the case.

