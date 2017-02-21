Justice for Sierah: The fight continues to keep our girls safe - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Justice for Sierah: The fight continues to keep our girls safe

Seven months ago, a community was rattled to the core when University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin went missing, and was later found dead.

Her life was cut short at just 20-years-old. Now, her friends and family are fighting to make sure her 20 years live on. 

Sierah's boyfriend, Josh, speaks out for the first time about what he's been doing to honor her memory.

"She would be here doing this if it were for somebody else," said Nikki Kolasinski, Josh's mom. "She would be the first one, 'Let's go, let's do this. We can do this.'"

Thursday at 6 p.m., WTOL 11's Alexandra Montgomery shows you how friends and family members are fighting to get Justice for Sierah.

