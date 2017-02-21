Man appears in court after stealing $20K from elderly man

A Toledo man faced a judge after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly person.

According to court documents, Jeremy Gaglione-Hindall, allegedly stole $20,000 from an 81-year-old man.

The circumstances surrounding the theft are unclear, and it is unknown if other people are involved.

Hindall’s case has been continued until next month so he can get a lawyer.

