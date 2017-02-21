Man appears in court after stealing $20K from elderly man

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The city of Toledo is ready to crackdown on landlords who fail to obey the city's lead orders from the health department.More >>
The city of Toledo is ready to crackdown on landlords who fail to obey the city's lead orders from the health department.More >>
A local man not only competed on the 'Price is Right,' but came home a winner.More >>
A local man not only competed on the 'Price is Right,' but came home a winner.More >>
Your kids probably have one, or want a fidget spinner. A Toledo blogger used the popular kids toy and mixed it with some mom humor. Now, she's going viral.More >>
Your kids probably have one, or want a fidget spinner. A Toledo blogger used the popular kids toy and mixed it with some mom humor. Now, she's going viral.More >>
Talks of redistricting are still underway in Slyvania.More >>
Talks of redistricting are still underway in Slyvania.More >>