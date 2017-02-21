Free home energy audits for Library Village neighborhood

If you're looking to save some cash on your gas bill, you may be able to get a free home energy audit.

Columbia Gas, through the Lucas County Sustainability Commission, will do free audits this Saturday for 27 people who live in the Library Village Neighborhood.

The gas company says people who make adjustments to their homes save up to $200 a year on their gas bill.

To sign up for the free audit and see if you qualify, call 614-420-0801.

