Accused murderer to appear in court for competency hearing

TOLEDO, OH

An accused killer is expected to be in a Toledo courtroom Tuesday to see if he’s fit to stand trial.

Trace Williams is accused of killing Sonja Long at a park in central Toledo last November.

Williams faces several charges including aggravated murder.

