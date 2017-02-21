Ciboros appeal convictions for another chance in court

The father and son convicted of rape and other charges are appealing their rulings.

Timothy and Esten Ciboro’s attorneys filed the paper this week.

In January, both men were convicted of the rape and kidnapping of children in their family, even shackling one of them in the basement.

The two represented themselves during trial.

Timothy was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Esten is eligible for parole after serving 68 years.

