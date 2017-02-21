Northwood garage catches fire late Monday night

A garage caught fire late Monday night in Northwood.

When crews arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. a garage located near the old Lark School was engulfed in flames.

A nearby shed received heavy damage to due the fire, and a nearby home sustained minor heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

