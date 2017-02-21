Gas leak shut off in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police and Fire units are on scene of a gas leak.

Officials say the leak began near Conneaut and Lafyette around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Bowling Green Fire Chief Tom Sanderson, the leak affected a near two-block radius, or around 30 homes in the area.

Residents have been told they can go back to their homes Tuesday afternoon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.