Record Warmth & Thunderstorms Ahead This Week

We continue to track very warm February weather this week with several potential records falling. Highs are running 20-30 degrees above average in our warmest February since 2000.

Friday will be the day we break a record high by the most, in fact, it could be one of the warmest February days in Toledo history. Right now that stands at 71 degrees.



With the warmer air and spring feel comes the chance for thunderstorms Friday evening. Strong straight lines winds are possible with any thunderstorms that develop. We will be watching that chance for strong storms closely.

A cooler shot of air this weekend is expected with even a few snowflakes mixing in Saturday. Accumulations are not expected and highs will still stay near or just above average.