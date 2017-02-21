Teenager shot, killed in 100 block of Everett

A teenager is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Everett, police say.

The incident happened a little after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived they found 19-year-old Cethus Manning shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Manning's girlfriend was inside of the car when the shooting took place. It all happened outside of Helen Byrd's home. She is the grandmother of the girlfriend. Byrd says Manning was dropping her granddaughter off at the house after work. They're both employed at FedEx.

"She's very hurt. She's heartbroken," Byrd said. "They was going have plans to live together and everything else and work together. It just don't make sense. It's useless crime and I just get sick of it."

Byrd remembers Manning as a good kid to her.

"He called me grandma. So it's just kind of devastating to hear that he passed. It just hurt," Byrd said.

Friends of Manning called him Jay and say he was just like a member of the family.

"To hear that one of them passed away, it's kind of like losing my own child," said Gwendolyn Carter, whose son was a friend of Manning. "He worked hard. He stayed out of the way. He worked, came home, and he always talked about what he was about to do next, his goals."

Officials with Toledo Public Schools tell WTOL 11, Manning graduated from Rogers High School last June.

According to police, Manning had no sort of record in Lucas County Juvenile Court or Toledo Municipal Court.

People in the neighborhood say it is time for the violence to stop.

"We have a lot of our kids out here just dying right now and no one is paying attention to that," Carter said. "You have to embrace your kids and stay prayed up."

Currently, there is no one in custody.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

