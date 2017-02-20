UT's Board of Trustees approves 'master plan'

The Board of Trustees of the University of Toledo endorsed a plan to establish a guide to the evolution of UT's campuses.

The master plan has four themes: repositioning the academic core, investing in research, consolidating athletics and enhancing student life.

“This 10-year plan is the result of months of collaborations with our students, faculty, staff, trustees, neighbors and other stakeholders to guide future decision making for our physical campuses to support the University’s mission to serve students and benefit the community,” said Jason Toth, UT associate vice president for facilities and construction. “I look forward to watching the campuses evolve according to this plan.”

The development of the master plan began in 2014 with consulting from Smith Group JJR.

The master plan hopes to preserve the beauty of the campus along the Ottawa River.

On the Main Campus, leaders hope to renovate the Carlson Library, Student Union and dorms.

On the Health Science Campus, the plan will add more primary care and behavioral health options.

The plan will also establish a multidisciplinary research center near Nitschke Hall.

It will also move baseball, softball and soccer facilities to the Main Campus.

"We've probably been a little bit slow in the higher education market to truly change how we do business," said Jason Toth, Associate Vice President of Facilities and Contruction at UT. "And now we have to look at ourselves and say, 'Are we meeting the needs of our students?' And this is a great opportunity for us to do that."

Toth says he hopes the plan will encourage more students to live on campus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.