Four children, two adults hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wood County

Four children and two adults were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Wood County.

The crash happened on ST 420 at SR 163 at about 1:00 p.m. in Lake Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1997 Nisaan Quest driven by Jennifer Jennings, 29, of Toledo was heading westbound on SR 163.

Jennings failed to stop at a stop sign posted at the SR 420 intersection and was struck by a southbound semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Carl Poole.

The Quest spun after the collision and struck a 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by 51-year-old Jeffrey Fortinberry of Toledo.

Jennings, who is eight-months pregnant, has juvenile passengers in her vehicle.

Jayden Green, 4, Jayla Green, 4, and Isreona Young, 10-months, were all ejected from the vehicle.

The fourth passenger, 9-year-old Jessie Young, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Jessie was not wearing a seat belt.

Jayden and Jayla were both in booster seats that were not properly secured.

Jennings and the four children in her vehicle were taken to the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fortinberry was taken to Bay Park Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jayden Green is currently in critical condition. Jayla is good condition.

No word on the conditions of the other patients or the condition of Jennings's unborn child.

The accident remains under investigation.

