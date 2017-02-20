Oregon gas station installs padlocks to prevent card skimmers

After card skimmers were found at two local gas stations in our area last month, the county auditor's office warned consumers to be careful.

But now, the owners of gas stations are taking extra precautions as well.

While the investigation into card skimmers found in Maumee and Rossford are still on going, some gas station owners are taking a proactive approach to make it more difficult to get into their system.

New padlocks were installed on the pumps at the Sunoco station at Navarre and Earlwood in Oregon.

Gas station pumps are locked with a standard star key and sealed with tape. But that has not been enough to keep out data thieves.

The owner of the station, Harinder Mangat, is one of the first to install padlocks on his pumps in the Toledo area.

Mangat says he checks his pumps regularly, but the extra security is necessary.

"I go and check everyday, myself. We have seals on it, but they can remove the seals. But the locks, they can't do that. So that's a better idea to stop them," he said.

Harinder says now with the padlocks in place, he hopes the extra peace of mind could drum up more traffic at his station.

