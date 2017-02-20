Police to provide free gun locks at gun safety awareness program

Toledo police will give away free gun locks Tuesday for a gun safety awareness program at the Believe Center.

Police began the giveaways following the accidental shooting death of 2-year-old Journi Johnson.

This is the third event in a series of events the city is sponsoring to stop accident gun deaths.

The program will have gun safety education for both children and adults.

The gun safety program will begin at about 5:30 p.m. and run until around 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend do not have to register.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.