Wood County signs onto nation-wide bike trail plan

Wood County is the latest county to sign on to a place to create bicycle routes that cross both Ohio and the U.S.

According to Sentinel Tribune, Ohio is one of 23 states sign on to the plan.

No new facilities will be built.

Instead, the project will designate bike routes with signage. The routes will incorporate both street routes and bike paths, similar to the Slippery Elm Trail.

