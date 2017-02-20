Direct phone service to police departments in Williams County down

A traffic accident on Monday is causing problems with phone service for police departments across Williams County.

While all 911 calls in Williams County are going through, the direct calls to all of the police departments in Williams County are not.

Some of the phones calls to the hospital in Bryan are also not connecting.

There have been two numbers set up to allow residents to reach their local police. Those numbers are:

419-799-1867

419-799-9091

Crews are working to restore service to the local departments.

