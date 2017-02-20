Engineering Week kicks off at Imagination Station

The Imagination Station kicks off National Engineering Week with a hands-on event for kids.

All week children will have the opportunity to build creations using dowel rods and rubber bands.

Staff members are on hand to help kids make their ideas a reality.

Public Relations Coordinator Emily Garcia says it’s rewarding to watch children learn and have fun at the same time.

“It’s fantastic," Garcia said. "I mean, these kids will come in not really knowing that they’re doing engineering and not really knowing that they’re learning but they’re just building whatever they can think of."

Garcia says events like these helps kids problem solve and apply skills to everyday life.

This event is included with admission and is located in the main atrium of the Imagination Station.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.