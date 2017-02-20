Woman charged with attempted murder during traffic stop in Sandusky Co.

A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike.

Susan Howard, 57, was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Saturday morning.

State troopers noticed Howard and another person in the vehicle looked as if they’d suffered some sort of injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Howard was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident that happened in London, west of Columbus.

She was taken to the Sandusky County Jail.

Troopers say further details regarding the incident will be released as they become available.

