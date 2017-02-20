Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts

Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
