Duplex catches fire on Maryland Ave

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A duplex caught fire in east Toledo Monday morning.

It started on Maryland Avenue and Front Street.

Toledo Fire was dispatched to the home before 6 a.m.

Officials say the home was unoccupied when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

