Explosive fire being investigated as arson

A massive fire that destroyed a home in central Toledo is being investigated as arson.

According to Sterling "Butch" Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department, the blaze was caused by some type of fire bomb, which created the boom that neighbors heard.

Toledo Fire was dispatched around 6 a.m. after a caller said they heard an explosion.

Officials say a woman does own the home but is not living in it at this time. A relative of the owner lives across the street and keeps tabs on the property.

Butch said the fire was very intense and destroyed any evidence that could have helped investigators find out who is responsible.

A next-door neighbor did have to be evacuated and is in the care of the Red Cross until their home is deemed safe.

The battalion chief says the cause of the fire is unknown.

"It's under investigation, utilities are all there but it was unoccupied. There is a dent in the front door that we didn't do. It may have been a forced entry so we're just going to leave this as suspicious at this time in that we are investigating," said Timothy Clapp.

City crews demolished the home after the fire cooled.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact CrimeStopper.

