Woman seriously injured in Greensburg Twp crash

A woman was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Greensburg Township.

It happened Sunday around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of SR 694 and Road 14-J.

Sheriffs say Jessica Schreiber, 25, was driving eastbound on SR 694 when she drove off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, which caused her to drive off the left side of the road and overturn in a field.

Schreiber was ejected from the vehicle.

She was flown to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Sheriffs say Schreiber was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

