Main Street Wendy's robbed overnight

Police are investigating a robbery at an east Toledo fast-food restaurant.

It happened at the Wendy’s on Main Street overnight Sunday.

Police say employees were inside when the robbery occurred.

According to the crime log, a man got away with cash from the safe.

Police say it is a known suspect and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

