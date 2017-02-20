Main Street Wendy's robbed overnight - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Main Street Wendy's robbed overnight

TOLEDO, OH

Police are investigating a robbery at an east Toledo fast-food restaurant.

It happened at the Wendy’s on Main Street overnight Sunday.

Police say employees were inside when the robbery occurred.

According to the crime log, a man got away with cash from the safe.

Police say it is a known suspect and a warrant will be issued for his arrest. 

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

