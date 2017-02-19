Two taken to hospital after pickup truck rolls over on I-280

An accident on northbound I-280 in Oregon is slowing down traffic on Sunday evening.

According to Oregon Police, a pickup truck was involved in a rollover accident after it ran into a concrete barrier near the Oregon exit.

The two people inside the truck were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

The accident remains under investigation but police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m.

