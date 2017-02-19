The robots are coming! Toledo Technology students ready for regional competition

Students from the Toledo Technology Academy stayed inside on a beautiful Sunday, but for a very good reason.

The school's robotics team only has until Tuesday night to “bag and tag” the robot they will be entering into an upcoming competition at Wittenburg University.

Making adjustments to the robot after Tuesday is strictly forbidden.

The game this year is called FIRST Steamworks.

In the game, students control the robot, which has to pick up five inch wiffle balls and shoot them into a nine foot tower. The robot also has to transport large gears and climb a five foot rope.

The TTA team will face off against other high schools who have built similar robots.

According to their instructor, there's a valuable lesson to be learned from the project.

"In addition to the engineering skills they're learning, they learn teamwork, how to work on deadlines, how to work together, how to make sure they have everything done, double-checked and ready to go,” said coach Dale Price.

The students have only had six weeks to design, build and modify the robot for competition.

The competition takes place from March 8 – March 11.

The team hopes to make it to the national championships later this year in St. Louis.

