Warm weather gives locals a respite from mid-winter cabin fever

A young golfer in short sleeves gets in some time on the course as his father looks on (Source: WTOL)

Fishing buddies head out onto the water during February thaw (Source: WTOL)

The winter heatwave is bringing out something you don’t normally see this time of the year: open water fishing on Lake Erie.

The unseasonably warm weather killed the ice fishing business.

Anglers at Turtle Point Marina in Oak Harbor have put away their augers and brought out their boats.

“Just with the weather, got to get out and do some fishing. Have no ice this year. Get out and do something,” said Randy Schooner.

And it seems as though everybody got out to do something on Sunday.

There was a day long traffic jam at Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

Runners and walkers enjoyed the weather.

Playgrounds were packed with kids and their parents.

A sign went up warning visitors the park was full and to head to another Metropark.

“I run at this park all the time. I’ve never seen it this busy,” said Floyd Campbell.

They were also busy over at the Ottawa Park Golf Course, which was a bit squishy.

Carts criss-crossed fairways as players fine-tuned their game.

“I don’t ever remember playing in February,” said golfer Terry Seifert.

Tennis anyone?

Players at Jermain Park had a little rust to shake off before the official tennis season arrives.

For some, that’s a lot of rust, but today they had perfect weather to do it.

“I think it’s pretty cool even though I suck at it. I think I need more than a lesson,” said Elizabeth McMurry.

