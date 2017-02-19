Opening day around the corner for Port Clinton safari

The Midwest’s only drive-thru safari reopens for its 49th season Friday.

While on the journey, guests can view and feed alpacas, llamas, guanacos, camels, fallow deer, sika deer, elk, bison and zebra.

The park says giraffe and African antelope species will return when the weather permits.

There is also a walk-thru safari that will reopen in May. This features birds, monkeys, kangaroos, camel rides and educational animal shows.

African Safari Wildlife Park is located at 267 S. Lightner Rd in Port Clinton. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but the final car is admitted at 4 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the park’s website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.