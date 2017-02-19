Leading Edge with Tim Miller: February 19

On this week of Leading Edge, Tim Miller fills in for Jerry Anderson as he first sits down with Paula Walters, the founder of the Standing Community Engagement, and the non-profit’s chair, Dr. Christine Smallman. Together they discuss the possibility of a violent offender registry that would be similar to that of a sex offender registry.

Afterward, Tim welcomes Tom Kovacik, executive director of TAGNO, or Transportation Advisory Group of Northwest Ohio, as they discuss the details of an I-73 from Myrtle Beach to the Mackinac Bridge.

Later, Kovacik, who used to be the Director of Utilities for the city of Toledo, gives insight to the challenges to our drinking water supply, that being Lake Erie, when it comes to both identifying and alleviating sources of algae-feeding substances.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.