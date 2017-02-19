Police search for man involved in stabbing - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for man involved in stabbing

(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police need the public’s help to find a man wanted for felonious assault.

According to police, the man is identified as 47-year-old Robert Franco, who stabbed a victim multiple times and caused severe injuries.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper.

