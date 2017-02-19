Detroit to hold job fair to fill seasonal positions

The city of Detroit seeks to fill seasonal positions in its general services and recreation departments.

A job fair is scheduled March 8 at the Northwest Activities Center. Work will start as early as next month.

Available positions include park maintenance workers and vehicle operators. The city also is looking for play leaders with experience conducting organized recreational or athletic activities.

General Services Department Director Brad Dick says the jobs offer outdoor work opportunities in the spring and summer.

He adds the city is waiving the General Education Diploma requirement for park maintenance positions. He says the goal is to make jobs available to interested candidates who "may have difficulty finding someone to hire them."

