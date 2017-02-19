Bill to allow unattended vehicle warmups after man ticketed

A Michigan lawmaker is proposing legislation after a Detroit-area man was ticketed for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Holly Hughes of Montague (mont-a-GYOO') would let residents leave an unattended vehicle idling in a private driveway without being issued a citation.

Hughes says warming a car without being inside it is common in the cold weather, and her bill wouldn't allow the practice on public roadways.

The measure introduced Wednesday was referred to a committee for consideration.

In January, Nick Taylor of Roseville said he went inside his home and left his car running for about five minutes. When he went back outside, he had received a $125 fine for an ordinance violation of leaving a car unattended.

