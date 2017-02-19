Three taken to hospital after Van Wert Co. crash

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Liberty Union Road Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Van Wert Willshire Road, southwest of Van Wert, when troopers say James Freeman, 67, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car driven by 32-year-old Christopher Wilson. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field before they came to a rest.

Freeman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while a passenger in his vehicle, Jason Brown, 30, was transported by Samaritan Life-Flight to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. The two were both reportedly not wearing seat belts.

Wilson was first taken to Van Wert County Hospital but later flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was reportedly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The condition of all three men is unknown.

Troopers say they do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

