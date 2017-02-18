Toledo Youth Commission workshops preparing young adults for summer job search

Young people get valuable tips on how to interview for jobs (Source: WTOL)

Local teens and young adults are learning to prepare themselves for this summer’s job search.

The first in a series of workshops was held today at area libraries teaching applicants how to write a resume and refine their interviewing skills.

This is all in preparation for an April First Job Fair at the SeaGate Convention Centre.

There will be more workshops next weekend which will focus on interview skills:

Saturday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 at the Oregon Branch - 3340 Dustin Rd. (419.259.5250)

Saturday, February 25, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 at the Maumee Branch - 501 River Rd. (419.259.5360)

The April First Job Fair is sponsored by the Toledo Youth Commission.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are invited to attend.

Today, instructors taught the young adults valuable lessons on how to give a good interview.

"Look people in the eyes, make contact. Even if you're a shy person. You're going to be working with people who also might be shy. You want to be the leader by example,” said Marya Czech, with the Toledo Youth Commission.

Last year's job fair attracted one thousand people and fifty employers.

Click here for more information on upcoming workshops and the job fair.

